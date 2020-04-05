UBS Group AG Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of AeroVironment worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

