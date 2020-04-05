UBS Group AG Has $4.13 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,049 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

