UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70.

