UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Stepan worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 152,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $90.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

