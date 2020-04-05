UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of HNI worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 112.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HNI by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 925.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 102,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HNI by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 63,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in HNI by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 98,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 42,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $984.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.