UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Wingstop worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of WING opened at $77.65 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

