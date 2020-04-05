UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

