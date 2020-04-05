UBS Group AG Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of B stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

