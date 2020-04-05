UBS Group AG Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 325.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Encore Wire worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 139.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $847.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

