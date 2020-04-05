UBS Group AG Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKK. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

BKK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

