UBS Group AG Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of Manchester United worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

