UBS Group AG Has $4.26 Million Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Slack by 978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Slack by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $30,080,298 in the last quarter.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

