UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Middlesex Water worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

