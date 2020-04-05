UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 159,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JTD opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

