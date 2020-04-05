UBS Group AG Purchases 33,411 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 759,278 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,467,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,468,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

