UBS Group AG Purchases 39,814 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Belden worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Belden by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Belden by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Belden stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.15. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.