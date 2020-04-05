UBS Group AG Purchases 62,470 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Telefonica by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

