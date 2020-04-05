UBS Group AG Purchases 7,061 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 242,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

