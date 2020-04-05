UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,364,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

VVV opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.