UBS Group AG Sells 11,483 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $49.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.