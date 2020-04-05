UBS Group AG Sells 13,898 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Northwest Natural worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NWN opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

