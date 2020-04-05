UBS Group AG Sells 3,265 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.16% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $83.27 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

