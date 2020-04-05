UBS Group AG Sells 58,582 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $21.23 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

