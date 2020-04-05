UChain (UCN) One Day Volume Hits $9,060.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, UChain has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $15,381.51 and $9,060.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

