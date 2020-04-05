UGAS Market Cap Achieves $2.34 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.04608928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

