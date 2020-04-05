Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ulta Beauty worth $66,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

