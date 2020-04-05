Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.