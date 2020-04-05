Ultra Market Cap Hits $9.48 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $38,069.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.03471586 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00752190 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

