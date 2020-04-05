Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,131.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $53,131.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.03423055 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00748009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012843 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

