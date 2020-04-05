Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of Under Armour worth $76,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.