UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 18,10 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Aktie auf der Conviction Buy List” belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

