UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCFF. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of UNCFF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

