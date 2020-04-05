Unification (UND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,199.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $835,750.21 and approximately $30,199.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

