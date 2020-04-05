Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, Unify has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $72,872.09 and $1,565.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00599907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007850 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.