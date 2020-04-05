United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 134.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

