United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.