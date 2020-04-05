United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $5.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $24.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.92 billion to $24.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

