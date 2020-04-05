United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE URI opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

