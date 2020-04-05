United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.90 ($13.31).

UU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 849.80 ($11.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 933.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 906.40. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.