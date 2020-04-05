Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Uniti Group worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

UNIT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.