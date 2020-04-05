Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Unitil worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Unitil by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

UTL stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $730.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

