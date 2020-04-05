Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0015

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $977.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

