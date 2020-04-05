UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $703,402.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

