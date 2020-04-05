Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Forest Products worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

