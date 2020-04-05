Universe Hits Market Cap of $94,281.01 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $94,281.01 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,164,542 coins and its circulating supply is 85,964,542 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

