UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.19 million and $1.06 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.