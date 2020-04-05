Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.29 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $50.94 or 0.00749405 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $605.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.83 or 0.03425582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,945 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

