Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $225,830.85 and $11,888.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00242710 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

