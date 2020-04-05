Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005962 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, IDEX and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $4.05 million and $3.83 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

