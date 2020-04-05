USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper and Poloniex. USD Coin has a market cap of $697.53 million and $704.64 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.02121893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075240 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 702,448,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,527,305 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Crex24, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin, Kucoin, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Korbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

